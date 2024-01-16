AIRLINK 58.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (5.03%)
BOP 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.13%)
DFML 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.41%)
DGKC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HBL 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KOSM 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 126.16 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.58%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.41%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.98%)
PPL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.24 (-3.99%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.07%)
SNGP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
SSGC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.81%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TRG 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.27%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 6,538 Decreased By -65.9 (-1%)
BR30 23,611 Decreased By -387 (-1.61%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan election symbols and their importance

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 03:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The party of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been stripped of its traditional electoral symbol of a cricket bat in a court ruling, the latest blow to the jailed leader ahead of a national election in February.

Here are some facts about the significance of electoral symbols and the challenges facing his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

What is an electoral symbol?

Electoral symbols - unique pictorial identifiers - are handed out by the election commission to political parties and candidates.

ECP determined to hold general elections on Feb 8

Parties usually have long-standing symbols, which, for the PTI, was the cricket bat, referencing Khan being a celebrated former captain of the national cricket team.

The symbols appear on ballot papers, with voters able to put a stamp on their symbol of choice.

The ballot paper also has names, but over 40% of Pakistan’s 241 million population are illiterate, making the pictures extra important for recognition.

A worker seperates panaflex posters, to be used for campaigns of political parties, at a workshop ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
A worker seperates panaflex posters, to be used for campaigns of political parties, at a workshop ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

A majority of Pakistan’s constituencies are in rural areas where the literacy rate is around 50%, according to the economic survey of 2022-23.

Pakistan’s election process involves thousands of candidates and dozens of political parties and symbols.

A single ballot paper has a long list of options for voters.

ECP approves 250m ballot papers

A total of 150 symbols have been assigned to political parties and another 174 will be given to independent candidates for this election.

Three time prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s party uses a tiger, while the party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of slain premier Benazir Bhutto, uses an arrow. Symbols available to independents include a donkey cart and an ironing board.

Why was the symbol removed?

The Election Commission of Pakistan stripped the PTI of the symbol on technical grounds that it had not held intra-party elections, a prerequisite for any party to take part in the Feb. 8 vote.

A worker prints a poster depicting Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on a t-shirt, to be used during election campaigning, at a printing workshop, ahead of the general election, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
A worker prints a poster depicting Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on a t-shirt, to be used during election campaigning, at a printing workshop, ahead of the general election, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

The party challenged that ruling in the Supreme Court, which ruled against it on Jan. 13.

What challenges does this pose for Imran Khan?

Alongside Khan’s legal troubles, his party now no longer has a single electoral symbol to rally behind. Instead, each of his hundreds of candidates have been given separate symbols from the independent symbol list - including dice and a bowl.

That means confusion for his voters and also extra costs to produce separate campaign material, such as banners, for each candidate.

A worker receives panaflex posters from a printer, to be used for campaigns of political parties, at a workshop ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
A worker receives panaflex posters from a printer, to be used for campaigns of political parties, at a workshop ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

Khan’s party has, for now, also lost its registered status with the election commission, which means that his candidates’ bloc will not be eligible for reserved seats handed out to political parties.

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

There are 70 seats reserved for women and religious minorities in the National Assembly, given to parties in proportion to the number of their candidates winning elections.

This provides a boost to party positions in parliament.

National Assembly Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Election Commission of Pakistan General Elections 2024 Pakistan election symbols

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan election symbols and their importance

Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 slumps over 1% as investors seek ‘positive’ triggers

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Mandatory path to two-state solution key to stability in Israel and Palestinian territory: Qatar PM

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

Oil prices mixed amid economic concerns, Red Sea issues

Sale of $25mn-plus homes doubles in Dubai, cements its ‘ultra-luxury’ status

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Read more stories