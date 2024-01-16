AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: The poll organisation has declined to act on a non-binding yet controversial resolution adopted by the Senate earlier this month seeking delay in the general elections, terming it “unadvisable” to postpone the polls at this stage.

“The ECP has made all necessary arrangements regarding conduct of general elections 2024 — ECP has also submitted commitment before the august Supreme Court for holding general elections 2024 on 8 February, 2024,” read a letter from the ECP’s Additional Director General (Elections-II) Nadeem Haider to Rafiullah, the Joint Secretary (Legislation) at the Senate Secretariat.

The letter, dated January 13, was in response to the Senate Secretariat’s letter regarding the passage of a resolution by the Senate seeking delay in the general elections.

“Likewise, it would not be out of place to mention here that in the past general elections and local government elections have been held in winter season,” the ECP’s reply said.

“Sequel to the above narrated facts, it will not be advisable for the commission to postpone general elections 2024 at this stage,” it said.

According to the letter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in consultation with the President, appointed February 8, 2024, as poll date for conduct of general elections.

For maintenance of law and order, the Commission has issued directions to the caretaker federal and provincial governments for beefing up security matrix and provide congenial environment to the electorate for peaceful / credible conduct of general elections, the ECP letter stated.

On January 5, Dilawar Khan, a senator not affiliated with any political party, moved a resolution on the last day of the Senate session, before it was prorogued, seeking postponement of general elections. Only 14 senators were present when Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani allowed Khan to move the resolution that was not part of the house’s business agenda.

The lengthy resolution sought postponement of the general elections on account of cold weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, security threats, and resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

The next day, on January 6, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan moved a resolution for Senate’s consideration to declare as null and void its already passed yet “unconstitutional and undemocratic” resolution that sought delay in the general polls. The resolution is expected to be taken up in the upcoming Senate session that date for which is not known as yet.

