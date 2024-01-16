AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
ECP determined to hold general elections on Feb 8

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

LAHORE: The caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is committed to hold general elections on February 8.

“The caretaker governments in the center and provinces will fulfill all administrative, financial and security requirements of the election commission to carry out the responsibility of holding general elections,” he said in a post.

The Information Minister also shared a letter of the election commission which states that the commission has made all necessary arrangements regarding the conduct of the general elections. The letter further reads that the election commission has also submitted commitment before Supreme Court of Pakistan for holding general elections on the 8th of next month.

