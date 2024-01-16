AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
4 prosecution witnesses record statements in cypher case

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: The special court on Monday recorded the statements of four prosecution witnesses in the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, recorded the testimony of four witnesses produced by the prosecution. The court, after recording the statement, adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Tuesday).

Jail authorities produced Khan and Qureshi before the court.

The PTI founder and Qureshi’s legal team including Ali Zafer, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, Ali Bukhari, and others, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Rizwan Abbasi, and Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses including Imran Sajjad, Shamoon Qaiser, Iqra Ashraf, and Haseeb bin Aziz.

