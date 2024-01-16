AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
Opinion Print 2024-01-16

How PML-N’s prospects have suddenly brightened?

Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

This is apropos a Business Recorder Letter to the Editor “PTI’s woes deepen” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has done what the two other major political parties of the country – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – could not do against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) together.

Yes, these two parties along with some other parties and groups were able to successfully remove PTI from power through a no-confidence resolution against the then prime minister Imran Khan, which he failed to survive. Yes, the exit of PTI and the consequent arrival of PML-N-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government caused numerous hardships for the party and its leadership.

A seemingly beleaguered PTI’s woes worsened ever since the installation of the caretaker setup that is still in place. But the ECP’s action or decision that has been upheld by the country’s apex court has inflicted irreparable harm on the party in view of the fact that the general election is just around the corner.

This act of pre-poll rigging will certainly discourage many from voting. The outcome of these elections will certainly come under question.

Unfortunately, however, little does the learned Barrister Gohar Ali Khan know that “the list of supported” candidates that he has decided to release ‘within three’ days wouldn’t help PTI gain what it has lost through the ECP decision.

In my view, the situation is hopeless, the PTI is doomed, and there is nothing that can save the party. Gloating over the PTI’s misery, a beaming chief organiser of PML-N Maryam Nawaz has said the “the terrorist party” could not be allotted an electoral symbol.

No doubt, the PTI’s predicament has thrown up a golden opportunity for PML-N to grab it with both hands. But this opportunity can only be translated into a reality only through ballot. In this regard, I wish to raise a simple question: shall elections take place on February 8, 2024 as scheduled?

Hina Rabbani (Lahore)

