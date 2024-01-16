AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
Markets Print 2024-01-16

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 15, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Published 16 Jan, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 15, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 64,617.57
High:                      64,700.97
Low:                       63,914.94
Net Change:                   697.72
Volume (000):                365,091
Value (000):              11,548,188
Makt Cap (000)         2,125,181,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,577.70
NET CH                    (+) 269.76
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,849.49
NET CH                     (+) 68.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,342.18
NET CH                    (+) 111.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,751.69
NET CH                    (+) 181.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,338.31
NET CH                    (+) 210.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,930.35
NET CH                      (-) 0.57
------------------------------------
As on:               15-January-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

