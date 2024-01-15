‘Mean Girls,’ back in school, top N.America box office

AIRLINK 56.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.92%)
LOS ANGELES: Paramount’s new musical version of ‘Mean Girls’ bullied its way to the top of the North American box office on the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, industry analysts said Sunday.

The film, based on the Broadway musical which was adapted in turn from the popular 2004 film, took in an estimated $28 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, or $32 million when Monday’s US holiday is included, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

“This is an excellent opening for a teen comedy follow-up,” said analyst David A. Gross, adding that the new film – drawing decidedly young and female audiences – is off to a better start than the original.

Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho and Bebe Wood star in the tale about the high school girls you love to hate, while Tina Fey – the writer behind both film versions – reprises her original role as math teacher Ms. Norbury.

Second place went to Amazon and MGM’s new action pic ‘The Beekeeper,’ with $16.8 million for three days and $19.2 million for four. Unlike ‘Mean Girls,’ it is luring heavily male audiences.

Jason Statham stars as a former commando, now a withdrawn beekeeper, who wreaks vengeance on a mysterious group whose cruel scams lead to the suicide of an elderly woman (Phylicia Rashad) who was one of his very few friends.

In third, after occupying one of the top two spots for five weeks, was Warner Bros.’ ‘Wonka,’ at $8.4 million ($10.9 million for four days).

The fantasy musical, starring Timothee Chalamet as the eccentric chocolate maker, has now taken in $178.7 million in North America and $329 million internationally for a global total surpassing the $500 million mark.

Sony rom-com ‘Anyone But You’ placed fourth, up one spot, earning $6.9 million ($8.3 million). Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star as two people who meet and instantly connect before being tripped up by crossed signals and misunderstandings.

And in fifth was family-friendly animation ‘Migration’ from Universal and Illumination, at $6.2 million ($8 million). The goofy family of mallard ducks flying from New England to Jamaica are voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Danny DeVito and Awkwafina.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ ($5.3 million for three days; $6.6 million for four)

‘Night Swim’ ($4.7 million; $5.5 million)

‘The Boys in the boat’ ($3.5 million; $4.2 million)

‘The Book of Clarence’ ($2.6 million; $3 million)

‘Guntur Kaaram’ ($2.4 million; $2.6 million)

