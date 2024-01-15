AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 23,998 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes 368 points lower as selling persists

BR Web Desk Published January 15, 2024 Updated January 15, 2024 06:09pm

Porift-taking was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as its benchmark KSE-100 index lost 368 points during trading on Monday.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, but bears managed to take over the market and dominated till the end of the session.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 64,269.38, down by 368.26 points or 0.57%.

During the previous week, the PSX witnessed mixed trend with low trading activity as investors opted to remain on the sidelines and avoided taking a fresh position on their concerns over political noise in the country. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained just 122.74 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 64,637.64 points.

Political noise could be the reason for today’s bearish session, as the bulls were not able to make the most of the completion of the first review by the the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) last week.

Moreover, talks of a rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the State Bank of Pakistan couldn’t boost sentiment in the market on Monday.

Globally, Asian markets rose Monday as traders weighed US inflation data that revived hopes for an early interest rate cut, but gains were tempered by geopolitical worries after fresh US-UK strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The new raids on the Iran-backed rebels came after they threatened further attacks on Red Sea shipping in response to similar moves by Western forces on Friday.

The developments sent oil prices surging around four percent Friday before the gains were pared as traders eyed a pick-up in non-OPEC production and signs of a slowing global economy.

However, there are worries that the crisis, which comes as Israel continues its aggression in Gaza, could erupt into a regional conflict that would likely hammer trade routes and send crude soaring past $100.

Bloomberg reported that several oil tanker owners with more than 350 vessels had paused journeys through the Red Sea, with more likely to follow as Western forces warn ships to stay away.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its positive trajectory against the US dollar for the ninth consecutive session, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Monday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit settled at 280.24 after an increase of Re0.12 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 382 million from 643.3 million a session before.

The value of shares declined to Rs14 billion from Rs20 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 55 million shares, followed by Pak Int.Bulk with 37.6 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom at 25 million shares.

Shares of 363 companies were traded on Monday, of which 96 registered an increase, 249 recorded a fall, while 18 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks kse-100 IMF deal IMF and Pakistan PSX stocks stocks and bonds

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 closes 368 points lower as selling persists

Rupee inches up for 9th consecutive session, settles at 280.24 against US dollar

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

Attacks on Israeli ships in Red Sea will continue after US strikes: Houthi official

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil slips despite Middle East conflict

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

India has no plans to import wheat for now

Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series

Read more stories