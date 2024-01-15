Futures spread declines

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 213bps to 18.22 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 27.7 percent to 141.69 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 195.85 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 28.4 percent to Rs 4.97 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.95 billion.

