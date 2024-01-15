LUMHS, HEC organise chess championship

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Sports of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science Jamshoro organized All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess (Men) Championship at LUMHS Gymnasium in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Islamabad. The championship organized from January 14, 2024 to January 17, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion LUMHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujan welcomed all the teams participated in the championship. He said I am thanking full to the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan who awarded the Chess (Men) Championship. He further said that the game of chess strengthens mentally; it is also an exercise of intellect.

Officials of participating teams, Director Sports of LUMHS Faisal Laghari were also present on this occasion.

A total of 20 teams from Pakistani universities are participating in this championship. Among them, the host team is Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science, Jamshoro.

While other participating teams include University of Punjab, Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, University of Management and Technology Lahore, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Comsates University Islamabad, NUML University Islamabad, University of Karachi, IBA Sukkur, Institute of Business Management (IOBM) Karachi, Sindh University Jamshoro, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Sindh Agricultural University, Tando Jam, Government College University, Hyderabad, Isra University, Hyderabad, University of Modern Sciences, Tondo Muhammad. Khan, SMBBMU Larkana and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore participated.

