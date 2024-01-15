AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Pending education scholarship funds paid to 70 students

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

LAHORE: On the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd) pending educational scholarships of Rs 3.1 million and eight thousand were paid to 70 students. While 14 applicants were paid Rs 17.8 million towards their pending OSD post arrears and OSD posts were provided.

Through the diligent efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board, the Administrative Officer of the Provincial Welfare Fund Punjab, the Deputy Commissioner of Toba Tek Singh, and the Secretary of the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, educational scholarships totaling 3.1million and 8 thousand rupees have been disbursed to 70 deserving students.

In this regard, the Ombudsman Punjab, Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), facilitated the disbursement of educational scholarships totaling 3.1 million and eight thousand rupees to 70 students.

Responding to applicants from various districts who faced delays in receiving scholarships, the Ombudsman intervened and directed relevant institutions to promptly release the pending funds.

Additionally, under Major Azam Suleman Khan’s guidance, various provincial departments disbursed 17 million and 8 lac rupees to 14 applicants for overdue arrears on OSD posts. Jobs on OSD posts were also secured for them, ensuring the protection of their legal rights. Grateful petitioners from different districts expressed appreciation for the Ombudsman’s effective resolution of their grievances.

