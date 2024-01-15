Pending education scholarship funds paid to 70 students

LAHORE: On the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd) pending educational scholarships of Rs 3.1 million and eight thousand were paid to 70 students. While 14 applicants were paid Rs 17.8 million towards their pending OSD post arrears and OSD posts were provided.

Responding to applicants from various districts who faced delays in receiving scholarships, the Ombudsman intervened and directed relevant institutions to promptly release the pending funds.

Additionally, under Major Azam Suleman Khan’s guidance, various provincial departments disbursed 17 million and 8 lac rupees to 14 applicants for overdue arrears on OSD posts. Jobs on OSD posts were also secured for them, ensuring the protection of their legal rights. Grateful petitioners from different districts expressed appreciation for the Ombudsman’s effective resolution of their grievances.

