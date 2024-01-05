BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
Pakistan

Senate passes resolution seeking delay in elections

  • Senator Dilawar Khan cites cold weather, security issues as reasons behind seeking the delay
BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2024 Updated January 5, 2024 07:15pm

The Upper House of the Parliament on Friday passed a resolution seeking a delay in the general elections by a majority vote.

The resolution was tabled by Senator Dilawar Khan, who cited cold weather and security issues as reasons behind seeking the delay.

The development comes with just a little over a month left in the general elections scheduled for February 8.

A conducive environment is required for the conduct of elections, the resolution emphasised, mentioning that the situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is deteriorating, with attacks on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and National Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Mohsin Dawar.

Aimal Wali Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) and others have also received threats, it added.

The resolution stated that anti-terrorism operations are ongoing in KP and Balochistan, and the health department is also on high alert fearing spread of the coronavirus. It suggested that conducive environment be provided to run election campaigns across the country.

The Senate approved the resolution with a majority vote, while PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah and Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi opposed it.

Reacting to the resolution, former finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Taimur Khan Jhagra termed it “shocking and disgraceful”.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator Taj Haider condemned the resolution presented in the Senate.

“The resolution passed in the Senate is a conspiracy against democracy,” he was quoted as saying in a post on X by the official account of PPP.

Haider strongly criticised the Senate chairman for playing a “conspiratorial role” in the passing of the said resolution.

The resolution presented in the Senate was not included in the agenda, according to the PPP senator.

Speaking to a press conference later during the day, PPP senator Sherry Rehman said her party did not support the resolution. “The resolution is not a law and the elections should be held on time,” she stressed.

Only 14 members of the Upper House were present at the time the resolution was passed, Sherry Rehman said.

General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters
Charlie Jan 05, 2024 02:55pm
Yeah good enough reason to delay it for 5 years.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hamid Jan 05, 2024 03:13pm
Wow! What a compromise to extend the rule of compromised!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jan 05, 2024 03:27pm
There were rumours, especially when less told news and reports about the political unrest in KPK, GB and Punjab are troubling the government and fear of the aftermath of election result protests. But given the recent international news on our country, it seems that the power horde have been told to behave if economic assistance is to be ensured.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arshad Jan 05, 2024 03:27pm
CIRCUS !
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Jan 05, 2024 03:52pm
Holding elections that have already turned into a farcical exercise....or not holding elections amount to one and the same thing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aneesh Suhravardi Jan 05, 2024 04:20pm
Ok so because of the cold and security threats, the general elections have been postponed.... The question is when? What I find funny is that when did we not have security concerns in Pakistan....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Anonymous Jan 05, 2024 04:36pm
For cold = every political party should distribute warm clothes to voter in their election campaign For Security = Deploy security agencies
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Twain pen di Jan 05, 2024 04:41pm
these fellows are not even good at making excuses, cold weather and security issues lmao, what next shortage of gas and electricity.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimetoMoVVeOn Jan 05, 2024 05:23pm
@Twain pen di, next excuse is ... India is behind the scam to have elections so we are not having one.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimetoMoVVeOn Jan 05, 2024 05:25pm
Which is bad... holding a comical election when the clear winner is jailed or the comical reasons for not having a comical election
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Jan 05, 2024 05:40pm
Comparing them to primates would be an insult to primates. Comparing them to venal, self seeking, corrupt and morally bereft two legged upstanding creatures is better suited.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
AI Jan 05, 2024 06:05pm
These puppet have once again delivered for the brass. Who is going to stand up to protect the constitution and democracy? Anyone?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimetoMoVVeOn Jan 05, 2024 06:35pm
Pakistan has lofty goals and dreams...among these, become the symbol of ummah, standing for the righteous, showing how fake India is, showing the world they stand up for Kashmir and Palestine, liberate Kashmir and Palestine....great! These are admirable. But all this starts with a clean house and giving respect and power to its own people first. Without starting there, none of the other dreams matter. Over the years, it has ceased to operate as a normal country. During the IK period, it looked like there was some normalcy, even though the economy tanked. Now it is just KING MUNIR.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
HashBrown® Jan 05, 2024 07:05pm
@TimetoMoVVeOn, "Which is bad... holding a comical election when the clear winner is jailed or the comical reasons for not having a comical election' The number of hindustanis living without toilets is almost twice the entire population of Pakistan, but you guys are still obsessed with our elections. For me, that's easily the most comical thing of all.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

