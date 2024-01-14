AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-14

WHT return filing through agent not sufficient to prove tax payment: PRA

Hamid Waleed Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has established its tax demand by proving that mere filing of tax return by the withholding agent is not sufficient to claim that the tax due was actually paid, said sources.

A withholding agent cannot be absolved from his statutory obligation to collect and deposit the amount, they added.

According to details, the taxpayer was an Association of Person deriving his income from sale of medicines and pharmaceutical products. Being a withholding agent, he was required to collect/ deduct tax in accordance with the applicable provisions of the law and was obliged to e-file monthly as we ass annual statements under the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance. However, it was found that payments were made to various persons but no proof of tax deduction was provided.

Taking cognizance of the default of withholding tax provisions, the PRA issued a notice, which was not responded by the taxpayer, followed by a show cause notice and multiple opportunities of hearing but to no avail.

It may be noted that the compliance of any such notice is mandatory upon the taxpayer, as the relevant rules of the law contemplate that a person required to furnish the statement by furnishing a reconciliation of the amount mentioned in the biannual statement with the amounts mentioned in the returns of the income, statements, related annexes and other documents submitted from time to time.

Accordingly, a tax demand inclusive of default surcharge was created by the assessing officer. The taxpayer’s appeal was dismissed by the adjudicating authority but allowed by the tribunal by holding that though default of tax deduction for the tax year stood established but the assessing officer was not justified to create tax demand when the taxpayer has filed tax return for the concerned tax year.

The relevant appellate forum maintained that the taxpayer had failed to comply with a statutory provision while taking an admitted position the payments were made by him to various suppliers in his tax return for the concerned tax year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PRA WHT WHT return

Comments

1000 characters

WHT return filing through agent not sufficient to prove tax payment: PRA

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories