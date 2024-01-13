AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Jan 13, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-13

Tesla’s German factory suspends production

AFP Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

BERLIN: Electric car manufacturer Tesla has announced it is suspending for two weeks the bulk of production at its factory in Germany, citing a shortage of parts due to shipping delays caused by Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea.

The suspension was disclosed just hours before the United States and Britain announced early Friday they had carried out air strikes against the Iran-backed rebels over their repeated threats to vessels in the key waterway.

The Red Sea attacks had led to delays that created a “gap in the supply chains”, resulting in production at the facility southeast of Berlin being suspended “with the exception of a few sectors”, Tesla said in a statement sent to AFP.

“From February 12, production will resume in full,” it added.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the Iran-backed Huthis have stepped up attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

As a result, some shipping firms have opted to avoid the waterway, the gateway to the Suez Canal, forcing them to take a much longer route between Europe and Asia.

Early Friday morning, heavy US and British air strikes targeted an airbase, airports and a military camp in rebel-held Yemen, the Huthi’s Al-Masirah TV station said, with AFP correspondents and witnesses also reporting hearing bombardments.

