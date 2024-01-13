AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-13

CM launches digital dashboard under KKP Initiative

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

PESHAWAR: As major step towards good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Caretaker Chief Minister Former Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday launched a Digital Dashboard under the ‘Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ Initiative for real time monitoring of provincial departments, and other public service delivery outlets at divisional and district levels.

A ceremony, for launching Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dashboard, was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, which was attended by Caretaker Provincial Ministers Syed Masood Shah, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Engr. Ahmed Jan, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials.

As per details, alongside live monitoring of public service delivery centres across the province, the performance of provincial departments, district administrations and police department will be assessed through Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dashboard on daily basis.

Moreover, keeping in view the public service delivery of government entities, 27 key performance indicators (KPIS) including Blocked Khewats, Demarcation Cases, Pending Mutation cases, revenue collection and retrieval of state land have been identified for district administrations while Nine KPIS including actions against drug peddlers, street crimes, murders and theft cases have been identified for Police.

Furthermore, in the first phase KPIs have also been identified for different provincial departments including Health, Home and Tribal Affairs, Excise and Narcotics Control, Local Government, Energy and Power, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines and Minerals, Relief and Rehabilitation and Public Health Engineering.

Addressing the ceremony, the Caretaker Chief Minister lauded the efforts of cabinet members, Chief Secretary and his entire team for materializing this flagship project in an effective and timely manner.

Touching upon the major initiatives being taken under the ‘Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program’ he said that zero tolerance against corruption, maintaining law & order, good governance, improving public service delivery, human resource export strategy, holding Khuli Kachehries, addressing public complaints and action against narcotics and encroachments are amongst the important components of the program. Monitoring of patwar khanas, police stations and other public service outlets is also a part of this program.

Responding to the questions of media on this occasion, Chief Minister made it clear that due to insufficient job opportunities within the country, the caretaker provincial government has devised its Human Capital Export Strategy, under which youth of this province would be imparted with crash courses in different fields and sent abroad for employment.

In response to a question regarding general elections, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government is fully committed for holding upcoming general elections in a peaceful manner adding that the government will extend every possible support within the available resources in this regard.

Responding to another question, CM said that keeping in view the current financial situation of the province, the funding issue of merged districts especially the matter of National Finance Commission (NFC) share have been taken up with the caretaker Prime Minister and as a result, the Prime Minister has constituted a committee headed by the secretary finance division to resolve this long standing issue. The Chief Minister hoped that the situation will get improved shortly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

good governance Syed Arshad Hussain Shah digital dashboard Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Comments

1000 characters

CM launches digital dashboard under KKP Initiative

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

ECP delists 13 political parties

KP CNG stations shut due to growing gas shortages

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Read more stories