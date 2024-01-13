Issues facing customs agents’ community need attention

Karachi Customs Agents Association

The Karachi Customs Agents Association serves as the foremost representative body of Custom House Agents in Karachi. Since our establishment in 1965, we have been steadfast in our service to the Customs Agents’ community, significantly contributing to the economic fabric of our nation and bolstering the national exchequer.

Currently, our association comprises over 3000 certified members licensed by Pakistan Customs, directly employing more than 30,000 individuals engaged in trade facilitation services. We take pride in our role as the crucial link between trade and government authorities, responsible for generating approximately 70% of the revenue for the national exchequer through Customs Duties & Taxes. We seek to highlight some critical issues facing the customs agents’ community:

Gwadar Port: To heighten activity, it’s essential to augment feeder vessel services, facilitating cargo movement between Karachi Port, Port Bin Qasim, and Gwadar. A ferry service initiated from Port Qasim to KPT and KPT to Gwadar Port can significantly enhance travel efficiency to and from the Port, positively impacting trade operations. The ferry service can be operated under the supervision of Pakistan Navy/Port Security Force.

Infrastructure deterioration: It is essential to establish alternative routes for export shipments to access ports, particularly KPT East Wharf, KGTL and SAPT, in the event of Jinnah Bridge closure due to repair or other reasons.

Northern Bypass: Urgent conversion to a dual carriageway with enhanced capacity to accommodate port movements is vital. The substantial increase in exerts immense pressure on this route, numbers of containers and vehicles.

Southern Bypass is a planned alternative intercity route from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) near Keamari to National Highway near Landhi, which as of now only exists on papers. The steel industry imports almost 100% of its raw material. Similarly other industries like cement, power and textile are also in dire need of an efficient route for the transportation of their import and export of finished goods.

Legislative issues concerning shipping & logistics companies and terminal operators: The absence of adequate legislation has given shipping companies and terminal operators undue liberty in their operations. Shipping companies impose detention and other charges, which they remit to their principals abroad, resulting in the loss of valuable foreign exchange.

Mehmood ul Hasan Awan (General Secretary)

