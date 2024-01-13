AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-01-13

Issues facing customs agents’ community need attention

Karachi Customs Agents Association The Karachi Customs Agents Association serves as the foremost representative ...
Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

Karachi Customs Agents Association

The Karachi Customs Agents Association serves as the foremost representative body of Custom House Agents in Karachi. Since our establishment in 1965, we have been steadfast in our service to the Customs Agents’ community, significantly contributing to the economic fabric of our nation and bolstering the national exchequer.

Currently, our association comprises over 3000 certified members licensed by Pakistan Customs, directly employing more than 30,000 individuals engaged in trade facilitation services. We take pride in our role as the crucial link between trade and government authorities, responsible for generating approximately 70% of the revenue for the national exchequer through Customs Duties & Taxes. We seek to highlight some critical issues facing the customs agents’ community:

Gwadar Port: To heighten activity, it’s essential to augment feeder vessel services, facilitating cargo movement between Karachi Port, Port Bin Qasim, and Gwadar. A ferry service initiated from Port Qasim to KPT and KPT to Gwadar Port can significantly enhance travel efficiency to and from the Port, positively impacting trade operations. The ferry service can be operated under the supervision of Pakistan Navy/Port Security Force.

Infrastructure deterioration: It is essential to establish alternative routes for export shipments to access ports, particularly KPT East Wharf, KGTL and SAPT, in the event of Jinnah Bridge closure due to repair or other reasons.

Northern Bypass: Urgent conversion to a dual carriageway with enhanced capacity to accommodate port movements is vital. The substantial increase in exerts immense pressure on this route, numbers of containers and vehicles.

Southern Bypass is a planned alternative intercity route from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) near Keamari to National Highway near Landhi, which as of now only exists on papers. The steel industry imports almost 100% of its raw material. Similarly other industries like cement, power and textile are also in dire need of an efficient route for the transportation of their import and export of finished goods.

Legislative issues concerning shipping & logistics companies and terminal operators: The absence of adequate legislation has given shipping companies and terminal operators undue liberty in their operations. Shipping companies impose detention and other charges, which they remit to their principals abroad, resulting in the loss of valuable foreign exchange.

Mehmood ul Hasan Awan (General Secretary)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

gwadar port Karachi Port KPT Karachi Customs Agents Association Customs Duties & Taxes Port Bin Qasim

Comments

1000 characters

Issues facing customs agents’ community need attention

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

ECP delists 13 political parties

KP CNG stations shut due to growing gas shortages

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Read more stories