==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,637.64 High: 65,356.85 Low: 64,491.08 Net Change: 20.07 Volume (000): 402,906 Value (000): 14,718,462 Makt Cap (000) 2,125,836,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,231.56 NET CH (-) 346.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,804.54 NET CH (-) 44.95 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,420.02 NET CH (+) 77.84 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,652.82 NET CH (-) 98.87 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,379.82 NET CH (+) 41.51 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,903.60 NET CH (-) 26.75 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-January-2024 ====================================

