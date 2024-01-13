Markets Print 2024-01-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 12, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,637.64
High: 65,356.85
Low: 64,491.08
Net Change: 20.07
Volume (000): 402,906
Value (000): 14,718,462
Makt Cap (000) 2,125,836,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,231.56
NET CH (-) 346.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,804.54
NET CH (-) 44.95
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,420.02
NET CH (+) 77.84
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,652.82
NET CH (-) 98.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,379.82
NET CH (+) 41.51
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,903.60
NET CH (-) 26.75
------------------------------------
As on: 12-January-2024
====================================
