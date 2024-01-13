AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 12, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 12, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 64,637.64
High:                      65,356.85
Low:                       64,491.08
Net Change:                    20.07
Volume (000):                402,906
Value (000):              14,718,462
Makt Cap (000)         2,125,836,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,231.56
NET CH                    (-) 346.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,804.54
NET CH                     (-) 44.95
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,420.02
NET CH                     (+) 77.84
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,652.82
NET CH                     (-) 98.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,379.82
NET CH                     (+) 41.51
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,903.60
NET CH                     (-) 26.75
------------------------------------
As on:               12-January-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

