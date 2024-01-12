President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

President Dr Arif Alvi accepted on Friday the resignation of Supreme Court’s Justice Ijazul Ahsan who had stepped down as the apex court judge a day after Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The President accepted the resignation under Articles 179 and 206(a) of the Constitution, said a statement from the President of Pakistan’s official account on X, formely Twitter.

Justice Ahsan, who was slated to be the next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) after CJP Qazi Faez Isa, sent his resignation to the President of Pakistan on Thursday. However, the reason for the early departure of him was not mentioned.

Earlier, the President had accepted the resignation of Supreme Court Judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi who resigned after the apex court turned down his request to grant a stay against the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) that had issued show notice to the judge for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.