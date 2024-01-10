AIRLINK 59.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jan, 2024 08:06pm

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi resigned on Wednesday from the Supreme Court (SC) saying it was no longer possible for him to continue due to circumstances which were a matter of public knowledge.

The development comes a day after the apex court turned down Justice Naqvi’s request to grant a stay against the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), which had issued show notice to the judge for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.

“It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a judge first of the Lahore High Court and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Justice Naqvi said in his resignation letter sent to the President of Pakistan.

The letter was written with a wrong date which Justice Naqvi clarified in a statement later.

Last month, in an open letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and all SC judges, Justice Naqvi decried that the treatment meted out to him by the SJC was “nothing short of disgraceful”.

The SJC in October had issued a show cause notice to Justice Naqvi amid complaints alleging bench manipulation and financial misconduct by the SC judge.

KU Jan 10, 2024 08:44pm
The information in newspapers and from discussions regarding the reference against the ex-SC justice has many shades of lies and persecution backed by a political party. It is now normal to whip up a propaganda storm against anyone and everyone that does not play the desired tune of the power corridors. The popularity seeking judiciary should do justice instead of turning over this page.
zh Jan 10, 2024 09:22pm
The former chief justice was frequently accused of appointing judges who shared his views. However, Kazi Issa has taken it a step further and is removing Supreme Court judges who hold opinions differing from his. It is audacious to dismiss Mr. Naqvi on insubstantial allegations of corruption when Kazi Issa himself has a dubious record and has failed to disclose the origin of his foreign properties.
