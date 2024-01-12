Gold price per tola gains Rs200 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan slightly increasd on Friday, in line with an uptick in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,500 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,614 after an increase of Rs172, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday also, gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was priced at $2,056 per ounce, after an increase of $4 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.