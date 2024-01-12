AIRLINK 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.41%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.98%)
DGKC 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
FCCL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.78%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.79%)
GGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
HBL 118.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.72%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
KEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
PIAA 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.28%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.3%)
PPL 133.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.4%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.94%)
SEARL 55.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.27%)
SNGP 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
TRG 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,638 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.08%)
BR30 24,052 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.4%)
KSE100 64,627 Increased By 9.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.6 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jan, 2024 01:35pm

Gold rates in Pakistan slightly increasd on Friday, in line with an uptick in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,500 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,614 after an increase of Rs172, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday also, gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was priced at $2,056 per ounce, after an increase of $4 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold bullion commodity prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs200 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Profit-taking erases KSE-100’s intra-day gains

‘Bat’ symbol case: no one can interfere in ECP’s domain, says CJP Isa

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Oil prices up 2.5% after US, Britain strike Houthi targets

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Tim Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20

Read more stories