Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Jan, 2024 04:45pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Thursday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,300 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,442 after an increase of Rs171, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was priced at $2,052 per ounce, after an increase of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.

