AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-12

KCCI chief praises DG Rangers for activation of complaint cell

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh has lauded the support and cooperation extended by Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas to activate “Rangers Monitoring & Complaint Cell” at Chamber’s premises where two Rangers officials will remain deployed from 9 am to 5 pm everyday to facilitate members of the business community in dealing with law and order issues.

Exchanging views with members of a delegation from Alliance of Arambagh Markets Association who were led by Association’s Chairman Asif Gulfam, president KCCI said that reactivation of Rangers Cell became possible due to rigorous efforts made by KCCI’s leadership which promptly responded to deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi by holding detailed discussions with DG Rangers, Additional IGP and other officials of Law Enforcement Agencies with an only intention to ensure safe and secure environment in every nook & corner of Karachi.

“Rangers Cell along with already operational Police Chamber Liaison Committee (PCLC) at KCCI would certainly provide some relief to large number of perturbed businessmen and industrialists who have once again started receiving extortion chits,” he added and advised businessmen, shopkeepers, industrialists and other complainants to immediately approach Rangers Cell for assistance if they were being threatened, besides assuring that the identity of complainant will strictly be kept classified.

President KCCI Iftikhar Sheikh was of the opinion that the overall situation for doing business was not good nowadays as the business community faces a lot of issues pertaining to taxation, infrastructure, law & order and exorbitantly high energy tariffs etc which were all being dynamically taken up by KCCI under the supervision of Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala who always struggles very hard at all available platform for creating an enabling business environment.

“During these difficult times, the KCCI stands shoulder-to-shoulder with all businessmen, shopkeepers and industrialists in distress and we are trying our best to bring activities of bhatta mafia to a halt in addition to working seriously towards getting all other issues resolved by regularly taking them up with relevant institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KCCI Zubair Motiwala energy tariffs Major General Azhar Waqas Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh

Comments

1000 characters

KCCI chief praises DG Rangers for activation of complaint cell

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories