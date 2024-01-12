KCCI chief praises DG Rangers for activation of complaint cell

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh has lauded the support and cooperation extended by Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas to activate “Rangers Monitoring & Complaint Cell” at Chamber’s premises where two Rangers officials will remain deployed from 9 am to 5 pm everyday to facilitate members of the business community in dealing with law and order issues.

Exchanging views with members of a delegation from Alliance of Arambagh Markets Association who were led by Association’s Chairman Asif Gulfam, president KCCI said that reactivation of Rangers Cell became possible due to rigorous efforts made by KCCI’s leadership which promptly responded to deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi by holding detailed discussions with DG Rangers, Additional IGP and other officials of Law Enforcement Agencies with an only intention to ensure safe and secure environment in every nook & corner of Karachi.

“Rangers Cell along with already operational Police Chamber Liaison Committee (PCLC) at KCCI would certainly provide some relief to large number of perturbed businessmen and industrialists who have once again started receiving extortion chits,” he added and advised businessmen, shopkeepers, industrialists and other complainants to immediately approach Rangers Cell for assistance if they were being threatened, besides assuring that the identity of complainant will strictly be kept classified.

President KCCI Iftikhar Sheikh was of the opinion that the overall situation for doing business was not good nowadays as the business community faces a lot of issues pertaining to taxation, infrastructure, law & order and exorbitantly high energy tariffs etc which were all being dynamically taken up by KCCI under the supervision of Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala who always struggles very hard at all available platform for creating an enabling business environment.

“During these difficult times, the KCCI stands shoulder-to-shoulder with all businessmen, shopkeepers and industrialists in distress and we are trying our best to bring activities of bhatta mafia to a halt in addition to working seriously towards getting all other issues resolved by regularly taking them up with relevant institutions.

