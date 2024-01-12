AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-12

Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

DUBAI: Iran seized a tanker with Iraqi crude destined for Turkey on Thursday in retaliation for the confiscation last year of the same vessel and its oil by the United States, Iranian state media reported, a move likely to stoke regional tensions.

The seizure of the Marshall Islands-flagged St Nikolas coincides with weeks of attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militias targeting Red Sea shipping routes.

“After the theft of Iranian oil by the United States last year, St Nikolas tanker was seized by Iran’s Navy this morning with a judicial order ... it is en route to Iranian ports,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing a statement by the Navy.

The St Nikolas, was seized by the United States last year in a sanctions enforcement operation when it sailed under a different name, Suez Rajan. Following the move, Iran warned the US that it would “not go unanswered”.

The St Nikolas was boarded by armed intruders as it sailed close to the Omani city of Sohar, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey, and its AIS tracking system was turned off as it headed in the direction of the Iranian port of Bandar-e-Jask.

The ship loaded 145,000 metric tonnes of oil in the Iraqi port of Basra and was heading to Aliaga in western Turkey via the Suez Canal, its operator Empire Navigation told Reuters, adding that it had lost contact with the vessel.

Iran Oman oil tanker

Comments

1000 characters

Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories