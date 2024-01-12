Markets Print 2024-01-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 11, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,617.57
High: 64,700.97
Low: 63,914.94
Net Change: 697.72
Volume (000): 365,091
Value (000): 11,548,188
Makt Cap (000) 2,125,181,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,577.70
NET CH (+) 269.76
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,849.49
NET CH (+) 68.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,342.18
NET CH (+) 111.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,751.69
NET CH (+) 181.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,338.31
NET CH (+) 210.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,930.35
NET CH (-) 0.57
------------------------------------
As on: 11-January-2024
====================================
