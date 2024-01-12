KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 11, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,617.57 High: 64,700.97 Low: 63,914.94 Net Change: 697.72 Volume (000): 365,091 Value (000): 11,548,188 Makt Cap (000) 2,125,181,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,577.70 NET CH (+) 269.76 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,849.49 NET CH (+) 68.51 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,342.18 NET CH (+) 111.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,751.69 NET CH (+) 181.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,338.31 NET CH (+) 210.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,930.35 NET CH (-) 0.57 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-January-2024 ====================================

