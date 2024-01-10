AIRLINK 59.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:17pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday, in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,100 per tola after shedding Rs300 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,271 after a decrease of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,047 per ounce, after a decline of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates shed Rs10 to settle at Rs2,650 per tola.

