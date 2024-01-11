General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

ISLAMABAD: The poll organisation is scheduled to publish Thursday (Jan 11) the revised list of the candidates contesting the upcoming general elections, after the time period for deciding appeals by the appellate tribunals against the decisions of returning officers related to nomination papers submission ended Wednesday.

Friday (Jan 12) is the last day for the withdrawal of candidature, and publication of the final list of candidates— whereas the electoral symbols to the poll contestants would be allotted on Saturday.

No ban on airing poll-related programmes: ECP tells LHC

On December 25, the data of the nominations for general polls issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggested that 28,626 submissions were received by the ROs for the general and reserved seats of the five assemblies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024