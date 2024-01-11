AIRLINK 59.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.45%)
DFML 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
FCCL 19.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
FFBL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.96%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.58%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.69%)
PAEL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.61%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
PRL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
PTC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SEARL 56.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
SNGP 76.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.37%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 82.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
UNITY 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 6,566 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.15%)
BR30 23,659 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.01%)
KSE100 63,934 Increased By 13.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 21,342 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-11

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 08:58am

ISLAMABAD: The poll organisation is scheduled to publish Thursday (Jan 11) the revised list of the candidates contesting the upcoming general elections, after the time period for deciding appeals by the appellate tribunals against the decisions of returning officers related to nomination papers submission ended Wednesday.

Friday (Jan 12) is the last day for the withdrawal of candidature, and publication of the final list of candidates— whereas the electoral symbols to the poll contestants would be allotted on Saturday.

No ban on airing poll-related programmes: ECP tells LHC

On December 25, the data of the nominations for general polls issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggested that 28,626 submissions were received by the ROs for the general and reserved seats of the five assemblies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan elections ECP nomination papers General elections General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters
TimetoMoVVeOn Jan 11, 2024 09:23am
Publish any list. Without IK this list is a farce.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories