Gold, silver prices fall

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Wednesday inched down on the local market, traders said. Gold lost just Rs300 scaling back its value to Rs216,100 per tola and Rs257 to Rs185, 271 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2, 047 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver declined by Rs10 and Rs8.58 to reach Rs2, 650 per tola and Rs2, 271.94 per 10 grams, separately. International silver price was quoted for $22.89 per ounce, traders said.

