US stocks edge higher ahead of inflation data

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Wednesday ahead of inflation data and a deluge of bank earnings at the end of the week.

Stocks rallied Monday, but mostly fell on Tuesday. Analysts have described the choppiness as reflective of a market seeking a positive catalyst after a strong finale to 2023.

The consumer price index report due Thursday will affect the market’s expectations for monetary policy, while Friday’s bank earnings should provide a window into the health of consumers and businesses.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 37,585.74.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent to 4,762.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also added 0.1 percent at 14,868.00.

Juniper Networks rose 1.7 percent after announcing an agreement to be bought by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for about $14 billion. HPE, which said the deal would bolster its networking capacities to customers, slipped 0.3 percent.