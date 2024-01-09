AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks retreat after November trade data

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2024 08:19pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Tuesday following November US trade data that showed a decline in both imports and exports.

The US trade deficit unexpectedly shrank to $63.2 billion from a revised October figure of $64.5 billion, the Commerce Department said.

The fall in both imports and exports “fits with a weakening global economic environment,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Dow hits two-week low as Boeing plummets; megacaps lift Nasdaq

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7 percent at 37,418.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to 4,734.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 14,726.41.

Tuesday’s retreat came after stocks rallied Monday in a rebound from a lackluster opening trading week of 2024.

Among individual companies, Boeing fell 2.3 percent after United Airlines and Alaska Airlines reported loose hardware on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes grounded following an emergency landing last week on an Alaska jet.

Spirit AeroSystems, a major Boeing supplier, fell 3.1 percent.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks retreat after November trade data

Caretaker govt formally launches ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’

Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 281.22 against US dollar

Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

‘Dubai remains popular segment’: Emirates expects strong growth out of Pakistan

Blinken carries Arab message to Israel: keep Palestinian state hope alive

Medics, patients flee Gaza’s remaining hospitals as fighting intensifies: WHO

KSE-100 closes in red after range-bound trading

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil prices firm on Middle East crisis and Libya outage

Read more stories