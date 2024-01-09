Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Tuesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,400 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs300 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,528 after an increase of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,900 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,050 per ounce, after an increase of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,660 per tola.