AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 77.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.29%)
FFBL 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
OGDC 122.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.78%)
PAEL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
PIAA 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.62%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
PPL 125.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.91%)
SEARL 57.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.67%)
SNGP 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.77%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jan, 2024 03:51pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Tuesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,400 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs300 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,528 after an increase of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,900 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,050 per ounce, after an increase of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,660 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price commodities gold imports gold rates Asia Gold bullion commodity prices commodity rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Oil tries to regain footing as Middle East crisis, OPEC supply in focus

Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Read more stories