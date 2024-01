LAHORE: A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will proceed with the petitions of PTI former Chairman Imran Khan against his disqualification in Toshakhana case on January 12.

The bench is headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan with Justice Shams Mehmood, Shahid Shahid Kareem, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Jawad Hassan as its members.

