Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a fall on Monday, in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,100 per tola in the local market after shedding Rs1,900 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,271 after a decrease of Rs1,629, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,000 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,047 per ounce, after a decline of $18 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,660 per tola.