Jaweria Rauf announces retirement from int?l cricket

LAHORE: After representing Pakistan Women?s cricket team in four ODIs and 13 T20Is between 2013 and 2021, Pakistani woman cricketer Jaweria Rauf Monday announced retirement from international cricket.

Jaweria made her T20I debut against South Africa during the ICC Women?s T20 World Cup in 2012. She received her ODI cap in 2013 against Ireland. She started her competitive career in 2011 and it spanned over 12 years where she participated in various domestic competitions.

Jaweria Rauf said, ?With a blend of nostalgia and gratitude, I announce my retirement from international cricket. It has been an incredible journey filled with highs and lows. I consider it an honor and privilege to have represented my country at the highest level. I?m grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for all the opportunities

