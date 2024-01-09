Markets Print 2024-01-09
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 08, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.58 22.08
2-Week 21.59 22.09
1-Month 21.41 21.91
3-Month 21.06 21.31
6-Month 21.12 21.37
9-Month 21.10 21.60
1-Year 21.10 21.60
==========================
Data source: SBP
