Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Saturday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,000 per tola in the local market after it gained Rs1,000 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,900 after an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,200 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $7 on Saturday to $2,065 per ounce (with a premium of $20), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver remained stable at Rs2,660 per tola in the local market.