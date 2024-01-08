BAFL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 6 and January 7, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2024 08:29am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan Navy deploys warships in Arabian Sea

Read here for details.

  • Social media platforms in Pakistan face disruption amid PTI’s election fundraising telethon: Netblocks

Read here for details.

  • ECP secretary Omar Hamid ‘resigns over health issues’

Read here for details.

  • UN projects 2% growth in Pakistan in 2024

Read here for details.

  • CJP Isa says lower courts’ role in boosting confidence in judiciary crucial

Read here for details.

  • Reko Diq project: Co asked to share logistic requirements

Read here for details.

  • FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Read here for details.

  • Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Read here for details.

