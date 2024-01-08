Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan Navy deploys warships in Arabian Sea

Social media platforms in Pakistan face disruption amid PTI’s election fundraising telethon: Netblocks

ECP secretary Omar Hamid ‘resigns over health issues’

UN projects 2% growth in Pakistan in 2024

CJP Isa says lower courts’ role in boosting confidence in judiciary crucial

Reko Diq project: Co asked to share logistic requirements

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

