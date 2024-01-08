BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-08

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Alternative Energy Association (PAEA) has accused Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of compelling commercial importers of solar PV panels of quoting higher rates, despite the fact that prices have substantially declined.

In a letter to Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Executive Director PAEA, Tariq Khattak has stated that since the given guideline on unit prices of $ 0.14/W and 0.16/W are way beyond the present international export prices of crystalline PERC HC/N Type/N Type Bifacial Solar PV Modules on CFR basis, the minimum threshold, i.e., $ 0.14 to 0.16/Watt, due to the significant variance between the prices of the goods declared on the invoice from the FBR circular (unit price) are being treated by SBP as prime red flag indication and such transactions are not being entertained.

“The given guideline FBR rates are outdated/ old and do not reflect on the ground real much lower China FOB/ CFR rates for PV modules. Due to sluggish demand world over, the PV module rates are continuing to fall further,” PAEA said.

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Chairman FBR was apprised that as such the commercial solar PV importers are being forced unnecessarily by said FBR SRO to import the commodity at an artificially higher rate for no understandable reason.

This valuation ruling is literally halting all PV import process and directly leading to an even worse energy shortfall in the days to come whereas the government policy is to shift to cheaper, cleaner and greener solar PV on war footing leading to a serious dilemma for the members of PAEA and Pakistan in general.

PAEA has requested that the said SRO be withdrawn on immediate basis allowing the import of PV modules on prevailing much lower and highly economical rates leading to a speedy shortfall recovery on industrial, commercial and residential sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP Exports solar projects solar PV Panels PAEA Pakistan Alternative Energy Association

Comments

1000 characters

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Social media platforms face disruption

Read more stories