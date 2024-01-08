BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken disciplinary action against 93 tax officials during 2022-23 on the charges of misconduct and corruption. The FBR has taken such action against the corrupt tax officials of both the Inland Revenue Service and the Pakistan Customs Service, but the FBR has not given any data about the officials dismissed on confirmation of charges against them.

Different past political regimes had repeatedly directed the FBR to strictly comply with the instructions of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020 for taking disciplinary proceedings and inquiries against corrupt tax officials.

The FBR’s data revealed that the Board has taken disciplinary action against 11 senior tax officials of BS-19-22 during 2022-23.

Tax expert accused of harming reputation of FBR officers

The FBR has taken disciplinary action against 20 tax officials (BS-17 to 18) during this period.

A total of 62 officers of Grade-16 faced disciplinary action during 2022-23.

In the past, the FBR had created a Section, i.e., “Discipline/ Inquiries” to ensure timely completion of all disciplinary cases/inquiries against tax officials involved in corruption and corrupt practices in the field formations.

The FBR had instructed that the Revenue Division/FBR shall strictly comply with the following instructions in all disciplinary proceedings and inquiries initiated against the officials: The appointed inquiry officer shall conduct the inquiry proceedings in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 10 read with Rule 12 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The same shall be completed within sixty (60) days from the date of issuance of the Inquiry Order or within such extended period which the Authority may allow.

For ensuring safe custody of record in an inquiry, all Heads of field offices (Directors General/Chief Commissioners /Chief Collectors/ Commission-ers/Collectors, etc) of FBR shall retain the relevant case record in safe custody while forwarding the recommendation to initiate disciplinary proceedings against any officer(s)/official(s).

All heads of field offices will also ensure that relevant records of the case and other related documents are timely provided to the inquiry officer or the inquiry committee, as the case may be, through the designated departmental representative (DR) within seven days from the date of inquiry order or within such an extended period which authority may allow in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 8 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

