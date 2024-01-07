Social media platforms in Pakistan face disruption amid PTI’s election fundraising telethon: Netblocks

Internet monitor Netblocks reported a nationwide disruption in social media platforms on Sunday evening amid an “election fundraising telethon” organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” the internet tracking agency said.

The disruption comes as persecuted former PM Imran Khan’s party, PTI, launches its election fundraising telethon, it said.

The event is set to take place at 9 pm.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.pk also showed a significant spike in complaints on multiple social media platforms as well. Services of YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X saw disruption in services on Sunday evening.

Netizens reported having difficulty accessing social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad shortly after 5:30 pm. Users also complained about internet services being slow.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PTI called this an “absolutely shameful” move and demanded caretaker IT minister’s resignation for “this continuing damage to Pakistanis.”

Last month, a nationwide disruption in social media platforms was witnessed amid a “virtual power show” organized by the PTI