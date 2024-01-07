BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Social media platforms in Pakistan face disruption amid PTI’s election fundraising telethon: Netblocks

  • PTI demands caretaker IT minister's resignation
BR Web Desk Published January 7, 2024 Updated January 7, 2024 07:38pm

Internet monitor Netblocks reported a nationwide disruption in social media platforms on Sunday evening amid an “election fundraising telethon” organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” the internet tracking agency said.

The disruption comes as persecuted former PM Imran Khan’s party, PTI, launches its election fundraising telethon, it said.

The event is set to take place at 9 pm.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.pk also showed a significant spike in complaints on multiple social media platforms as well. Services of YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X saw disruption in services on Sunday evening.

Netizens reported having difficulty accessing social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad shortly after 5:30 pm. Users also complained about internet services being slow.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PTI called this an “absolutely shameful” move and demanded caretaker IT minister’s resignation for “this continuing damage to Pakistanis.”

Last month, a nationwide disruption in social media platforms was witnessed amid a “virtual power show” organized by the PTI

NetBlocks internet disruption Downdetector social media down

Comments

1000 characters

Social media platforms in Pakistan face disruption amid PTI’s election fundraising telethon: Netblocks

ECP secretary Omar Hamid ‘resigns over health issues’

Three months in, deaths mount and diplomats vie to stop Gaza war's spread

Israeli air strike kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank's Jenin

Saudi Arabia cuts Feb Arab Light crude price to Asia to 27-month low

Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russian aggression can be defeated

Micro/inclusive insurance: New scheme likely to be embedded into other services

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

Read more stories