Jan 07, 2024
Pakistan

Pakistan Navy deploys warships in Arabian Sea

  • Decision comes amid recent incidents of maritime security
BR Web Desk Published 07 Jan, 2024 08:03pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan Navy has deployed its warships in the Arabian Sea following recent incidents of maritime security, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

In a statement, spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said the ships were continuously patrolling the Arabian Sea to ensure safety of Pakistan’s trade routes.

He said continuous aerial surveillance of commercial passages was also being done to ensure the safety of Pakistan and international merchant ships.

“Pakistan Navy is well aware of its national responsibility to maintain maritime peace and order in the region,” the spokesperson said.

The development comes a day after India’s navy said its commandos had boarded a vessel in the Arabian Sea after a hijacking distress call, the latest attack on commercial shipping in the region.

Last month the force deployed several warships into the sea to “maintain a deterrent presence” after a string of recent shipping attacks, including a drone strike near India’s coast blamed on Iran by the United States.

Saudi Arabia urges US restraint as Yemen’s Houthis attack ships in Red Sea

It comes at a time when many vessels have been rerouted from the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Houthis have carried out drone and missile attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza after October 7 attacks by Hamas has killed at least 22,700 Palestinians, Gaza officials say, and the conflict has spilled into the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, and Red Sea shipping lanes.

