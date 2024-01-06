CJP Isa says lower courts' role in boosting confidence in judiciary crucial

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa emphasised on Saturday that the district court's role is important in boosting public confidence in the judiciary, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing an event at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad today, he said the district judiciary should ensure fairness and treat the lawyers with respect.

He said justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

The Chief Justice underscored the need to discourage frivolous litigation, emphasising that the imposition of costs is the only way to stem this issue.

According to the CJP, he was pleased to see the apex court using various technologies, particularly the live streaming of proceedings, which he said was educational.

The common citizen should feel confident that justice is being served, the CJP said.

Qazi Faez Isa also stressed environmental protection saying it is a matter of our future.