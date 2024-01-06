BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
CJP Isa says lower courts' role in boosting confidence in judiciary crucial

  • CJP says the district judiciary should ensure fairness and treat the lawyers with respect
BR Web Desk Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:35pm

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa emphasised on Saturday that the district court's role is important in boosting public confidence in the judiciary, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing an event at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad today, he said the district judiciary should ensure fairness and treat the lawyers with respect.

He said justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

The Chief Justice underscored the need to discourage frivolous litigation, emphasising that the imposition of costs is the only way to stem this issue.

According to the CJP, he was pleased to see the apex court using various technologies, particularly the live streaming of proceedings, which he said was educational.

The common citizen should feel confident that justice is being served, the CJP said.

Qazi Faez Isa also stressed environmental protection saying it is a matter of our future.

Parvez Jan 06, 2024 07:05pm
Leadership starts at the top..... that's why it's called leadership. A good leader leads by example and earns the respect of the people.....it is never demanded. Sadly our judicial system is broken and can only be fixed from within.....but the perception is that the WILL to do this is absent.
KU Jan 06, 2024 07:07pm
The CJ is right that ''imposition of costs is the only way to discourage frivolous cases'', the only problem is that it is already happening, and not because of costs but because people know that it will take on average, 30 years to get justice. This is why, local tehsil politician, Sardar, Chief or Mafia have taken over the local quick justice system, which mostly gives injustice to the people, but the weak dare not complain. Perhaps, the CJ should focus his determined mind on giving relief to these less acknowledged problems.
