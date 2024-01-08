BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
PCB unfolds schedule of Level 1 coaching courses

Muhammad Saleem Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

LAHORE: Former Test fast bowler Fazal-e-Akbar is among the 30 participants who have registered for the four-day Level 1 Cricket Coaching Course. The course will take place at the Islamia College Peshawar from January 8 to 11.

Meanwhile, two other Level 1 coaching courses are scheduled to take place later this month in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue for January 14 to 17 Level 1 courses, while Karachi’s Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre will host the coaching course from January 19 to 22.

The Level 1 course participants will be taught basics of coaching skills including, communication, coaching philosophy, planning and preparation.

The course in Peshawar will be conducted by High Performance coaches Shahid Mahboob, Mauhtashim Rashid and Taimoor Azam.

At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments. The successful participants will be awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.

The participants are: Abdul Nasir (Peshawar), Abubakar Siddique (Hangu), Ahmad Zareen (FATA), Ahmed Khan (Peshawar), Aizaz Ali Shah (Peshawar), Alamgeer (FATA), Fazal-e-Akbar Durrani (Peshawar), Humayoon Khan (FATA), Hussain Khan (Peshawar), Iftikhar Ahmad (FATA), Ijaz Ahmad (Abbottabad), Imtiaz Hussain (Peshawar), Mamoon Khan (Peshawar), Miraj Ali (Peshawar), Muhammad Ismail (Peshawar), Muhammad Hamad (Peshawar), Muhammad Haris (Peshawar), Muhammad Imran (Peshawar), Muhammad Nabi (Peshawar), Muhammad Riaz (Peshawar), Muhammad Usman (Nowshera), Muhammad Usman (Peshawar), Muhammad Usman Wazir (Peshawar), Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman (FATA), Royal Shakir Ullah (Abbottabad), Said Mohammad Zafar (Abbottabad), Shrafat Shah Shaheen (Peshawar), Taj Wali (Peshawar), Wahid Ali (Abbottabad) and Zubair Ali (Peshawar).

