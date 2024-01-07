Gold prices up by Rs1000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday regained some value on the local market, but silver was firm, traders said.

Gold grew by Rs1000 to Rs 218,000 per tola and Rs857 to Rs 186,900 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2, 065 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for Rs2, 660 per tola and Rs2, 280.52 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.26 per ounce, traders said.

