Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Nomination papers of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Haleem Adil accepted from Sindh

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’, killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

Senate passes resolution seeking delay in elections

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

All-time record: Dubai Duty Free registers sales of over $2bn in 2023

Pakistan’s central govt debt at Rs63.4tr in November: SBP

