BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 5, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Nomination papers of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Haleem Adil accepted from Sindh
- Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’, killed in Tank IBO: ISPR
- SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case
- Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report
- Senate passes resolution seeking delay in elections
- SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again
- All-time record: Dubai Duty Free registers sales of over $2bn in 2023
- Pakistan’s central govt debt at Rs63.4tr in November: SBP
