BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 5, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 06 Jan, 2024 09:06am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Nomination papers of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Haleem Adil accepted from Sindh

Read here for details.

  • Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’, killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Read here for details.

  • Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

Read here for details.

  • Senate passes resolution seeking delay in elections

Read here for details.

  • SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Read here for details.

  • All-time record: Dubai Duty Free registers sales of over $2bn in 2023

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central govt debt at Rs63.4tr in November: SBP

Read here for details.

