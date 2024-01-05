BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

BR Web Desk Published 05 Jan, 2024 02:33pm

Pakistan’s Secure Logistics Group Ltd (SLG) is planning an initial public offering (IPO) ) at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), aiming to raise at least Rs750 million ($2.7 million), reported Bloomberg on Friday.

As per the report, the Islamabad-based company, which offers solutions specialising in logistics and vehicle fleet management services across the country, plans to sell about 63 million shares in the first quarter of this year, according to Shahid Ali Habib, chief executive officer at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The brokerage house is the sole financial adviser and bookrunner for the deal.

“The proceeds will be primarily used to reduce the company’s debt,” he was quoted as saying.

As per Bloomberg, Secure Logistics will become Pakistan’s first listed logistics company once the share sale is completed.

The company has a total of 283 transport vehicles, said Habib. “The company’s revenue is projected to increase to Rs2.1 billion in 2023 and grow by another 28% in 2024,” said Habib.

Going public could provide a cheaper funding route for companies in the South Asian country, where the key policy rate stands at a record 22%.

Back in 2022, SLG, in a notice to the PSX, had said that it aims to Rs1.5 billion through an IPO.

The company back then said that it would utilise the funds generated from the IPO to expand operations. However, the company did not pursue the IPO channel back then.

Meanwhile, the latest development comes after the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enjoyed a remarkable 2023, with the benchmark KSE-100 hitting new peaks and emerging as the best-performing asset class in the country, delivering a return of nearly 55% in the 12 months (in rupee terms).

The recovery came on the back of a last-minute deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) clinched in June last year, as the two parties reached an agreement on policies to be supported by a $3-billion, nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

However, despite the record show – which made the KSE-100 the world’s top-performing index in the second half of 2023 – IPOs were a difficult thing to come by. The market saw just one IPO i.e. Symmetry Group which managed to raise a meagre Rs435 million funds.

This was the lowest amount raised in a year in the past decade and half of the previous record low of Rs800 million seen in 2013.

PSX IPO Pakistan’s Economy Initial Public Offering AHL Pakistan Stock Market Secure Logistics Group

Comments

1000 characters

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

10 minutes of trading: KSE-100 plummets near 64,000 as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

Read more stories