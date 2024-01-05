BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s central govt debt at Rs63.4tr in November: SBP

  • Short-term domestic debt shows significant decline on monthly basis
BR Web Desk Published 05 Jan, 2024 08:15pm

The federal government’s total debt (domestic and external) stocks recorded a marginal increase of 1.5% in November 2023 compared to October 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday reported that the central government’s total domestic and external debt stocks reached Rs63.389 trillion at the end of November 2023 compared to a level of Rs62.482 trillion at the end of October 2023.

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

A detailed analysis revealed that a major increase was witnessed in the long-term domestic debt, which increased by 6.1% or Rs1.9 trillion in a month. The central government’s long-term domestic debt increased to Rs33.206 trillion in November 2023 up from Rs31.292 trillion in October 2023.

Meanwhile, the government’s short-term domestic debt showed a significant decline of over 15%, clocking in at Rs7.62 trillion in November, as compared to Rs8.98 trillion in October.

Breakdown of external, domestic

The federal government’s total domestic debt stocks slightly increased by 1.3% or Rs546 billion to reach Rs40.95 trillion during November 2023, as compared to Rs40.41 trillion in October.

Pakistan’s central government external debt increased 1.6% or Rs361 billion to reach Rs22.434 trillion in November 2023 up from Rs22.073 trillion in October 2023.

SBP Pakistan’s Economy Pakistan Debt SBP data long term debt federal governemnt debt total debt short term debt

Comments

1000 characters
KU Jan 05, 2024 08:38pm
....and where is this money being spent? Can BR give us details?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s central govt debt at Rs63.4tr in November: SBP

10 minutes of chaos: KSE-100 reacts negatively as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches higher against US dollar

US and Europe launch new diplomatic drive to stop Gaza war escalating

Nomination papers of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Haleem Adil accepted from Sindh

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

K-Electric enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’, killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Read more stories