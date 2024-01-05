Pakistan’s central govt debt at Rs63.4tr in November: SBP

The federal government’s total debt (domestic and external) stocks recorded a marginal increase of 1.5% in November 2023 compared to October 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday reported that the central government’s total domestic and external debt stocks reached Rs63.389 trillion at the end of November 2023 compared to a level of Rs62.482 trillion at the end of October 2023.

A detailed analysis revealed that a major increase was witnessed in the long-term domestic debt, which increased by 6.1% or Rs1.9 trillion in a month. The central government’s long-term domestic debt increased to Rs33.206 trillion in November 2023 up from Rs31.292 trillion in October 2023.

Meanwhile, the government’s short-term domestic debt showed a significant decline of over 15%, clocking in at Rs7.62 trillion in November, as compared to Rs8.98 trillion in October.

Breakdown of external, domestic

The federal government’s total domestic debt stocks slightly increased by 1.3% or Rs546 billion to reach Rs40.95 trillion during November 2023, as compared to Rs40.41 trillion in October.

Pakistan’s central government external debt increased 1.6% or Rs361 billion to reach Rs22.434 trillion in November 2023 up from Rs22.073 trillion in October 2023.