Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold extended its losing streak for the third session on Friday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs217,000 per tola in the local market after shedding Rs1,200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,043 after a decrease of Rs1,028, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,058 per ounce, after a decline of $9 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,660 per tola.