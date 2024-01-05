BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 05 Jan, 2024 04:25pm

Gold extended its losing streak for the third session on Friday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs217,000 per tola in the local market after shedding Rs1,200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,043 after a decrease of Rs1,028, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,058 per ounce, after a decline of $9 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,660 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates bullion commodity rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

10 minutes of trading: KSE-100 plummets near 64,000 as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

Read more stories