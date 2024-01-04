BAFL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
Jan 04, 2024
Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 04 Jan, 2024 02:25pm

Gold extended losing streak for the second session on Thursday, in line with the decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,200 per tola in the local market after shedding Rs1,800 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs187,071 after a decrease of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,067 per ounce, after a decline of $15 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver shed Rs20 to settle at Rs2,660 per tola.

