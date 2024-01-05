BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla to fix 1.62mn vehicles in China

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 02:09pm

BEIJING: Tesla is doing an effective recall on 1.62 million vehicles, including its models S, X, 3 and Y in China, the market regulator said on Friday.

The recalls in Tesla’s second largest market follow two recalls by the automaker in the United States in December. Tesla can remotely upgrade the vehicles to fix the issues, the China State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The move is categorised as a product recall under Chinese regulations.

The US automaker will release an over-the-air software update for 1.61 million units.

These consist of imported Models S and X and the China-made Models 3 and Y cars made from 2014 to 2023 to avoid misuse of the Autosteer function and cut the risk of collision, the regulator said.

Separately, it will also upgrade the software for 7,538 units of Models S and X cars to fix the problem of doors that could unlock in crashes.

Tesla raises US price of Model X Plaid all-wheel drive by 5.6%

In the United States, Tesla started recalling more than 2 million vehicles to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, after safety concerns cited by a federal regulator.

It also recalled just over 120,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in the United States over the risk of doors being unlocked and opening during a crash.

Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla to fix 1.62mn vehicles in China

10 minutes of trading: KSE-100 plummets near 64,000 as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

Read more stories