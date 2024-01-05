BAFL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
Jan 05, 2024
World

One dead, several wounded in German hospital fire: police

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2024 10:27am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BERLIN: One person died and several others were wounded in a fire at a hospital in the northern German town of Uelzen, local police said Friday.

Six people were seriously injured and several others only slightly in the blaze, which occurred Thursday night, the police said in a statement.

The fire broke out at 10:45 pm (2145 GMT) and when emergency services personnel arrived, flames were visible on the third floor as well as “a lot of smoke”, according to police.

“Calls for help were heard” from the building, the police added, and the hospital was evacuated as the fire was extinguished.

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is estimated to have resulted in more than a million euros ($1.1 million) in damage.

